Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

(Source: IHME)
LINCOLN, Neb. - Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we've been made aware of in Nebraska on Saturday:

LANCASTER COUNTY

New Cases: 15

  • The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that 15 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lincoln today, bringing the community total to 1,603. The number of deaths in the community remains at 10.

    • DOUGLAS COUNTY

    New Cases: 109

  • On Saturday, June 20, the Douglas County Health Department reported 109 new cases of COVID-19. That brings the total number of cases in Douglas County to 6,349 from this outbreak.

