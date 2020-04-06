Traffic Alert: Portion of A Street to close on Monday

Beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, April 6, “A” Street between South 48th Street and South Cotner Boulevard will be closed for water main installation.

The northbound lane on South 48th Street between South Cotner Boulevard and “A” Street will be closed with traffic diverted into the center turn lane.

Westbound left-turns will be allowed onto “A” Street.

The sidewalks on the east side of South 48th Street in this area will also be closed.

This work is scheduled to be completed by Friday, April 17.

Digital signs will alert travelers to upcoming work and closures. Access to homes and businesses will be maintained. Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times. Travelers should seek alternate routes.