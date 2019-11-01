Traffic Alert: Runners taking over the streets of Lincoln for the Good Life Halfsy

The Good Life Halfsy is Sunday, November 3. The half marathon will have a major impact on roads in Lincoln.

Expect road closures around Lincoln on Sunday for the Good Life Halfsy.

More than 6,500 runners are signed up for the Good Life Halfsy. The race begins at Seacrest Field and ends in The Railyard.

Organizers said roads will close to traffic approximately thirty minutes before the first participant and will re-open approximately thirty minutes after the last participant.

Road closures and intersections will be controlled by Lincoln Police and the Transportation and Utilities Department.

Follow this link for detour maps and timelines for road closures.

Suggested Driving Detours

East/West: Salt Creek Roadway, O Street, J Street, Pioneers Blvd

North/South: 9th/10th Street, 16th/17th Street, Antelope Valley Pkwy, 84th Street