Traffic Alert: Work to begin on Highway 34

Weather permitting, work is scheduled to begin on Highway 34 on Monday, March 23.

The planned construction is at the junction of US-34/N-50 and proceeding 8 miles east, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Work will include grading, patching, culverts, milling, asphalt overlay, guardrail and seeding.

According to NDOT, traffic will be maintained on Highway 34 at all times.

Some culvert locations will have reduced speed zones and concrete protection barriers. Pilot cars and flaggers will be utilized during grading, patching and asphalt overlay operations.

Anticipated completion is fall 2020.

