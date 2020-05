Starting on May 27, the west leg of South 14th Street and Saltillo Road will be closed for approximately one month for construction of the Lincoln South Beltway.

According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, the east leg of South 14th Street and Saltillo Road will remain open to through traffic.

Beginning May 28, traffic will shift to the inside lanes of northbound and southbound US-77 from Mile Marker 51.6 to Mile Marker 56.0. The outside lanes in that area will be closed.