Traffic engineers helps keep ride to Husker games safe

Three men helped to monitor traffic in Lincoln on the opening Husker game day on Saturday.

(Source: Madison Pitsch)

"We are not stuck in traffic, we are traffic," said Andy Jenkins, senior traffic engineer.

Eight monitors hang on the wall all focusing on different parts of Lincoln roads. The crew keyed in on making a person's trip to the game as safe and efficient as possible.

"We monitor current traffic conditions and modify signal timings if required," said Dan Carpenter, senior traffic engineer. "We also look for weather events, potential vehicle accidents and modify signal timings."

This crew of traffic engineers can make the call to make lights work faster or slower, but the decision doesn't come without risk of creating a longer line at a different light.

"There is no magic bullet," said Jerkins. "There is absolutely no perfect, we can plan all we want but it never quite works the same. Say there's a back-up at one intersection, and we fix that back-up, but all it does move the problem down to the next intersection, we didn't solve anything. We just created a bigger problem potentially."

Even with all the cameras the engineers can't see everything, that's why they have crews on the ground.

"We rely on their experience to make our decisions to modify signal timings, or barricade certain areas of downtown for vehicular traffic or bar pedestrians from crossing at a certain intersection," said Carpenter.

The team has been preparing for this season for a month, building on the knowledge of previous traffic engineers. They say the best way to get to the game is to drive safe.

