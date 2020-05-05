Tragedy at Fire Lake Tuesday afternoon, claims life of 16-year old boy

A tragic loss announced Tuesday afternoon from Fire Lake, the interstate lake just West of North Platte. Lincoln County Sheriff Jerome Kramer reports a 16-year old North Platte boy was pronounced dead after his body was recovered by the Lincoln County Dive Team at 4:35 p.m.

The Sheriff said seven teens were swimming and fishing, and the young man swam out too far in the cold water. He said no alcohol or drugs were involved, and there were no other injuries.

Sheriff Kramer will release more information tomorrow.

KNOP-TV News 2 sends our prayers to the other teens, the family of the boy, and the community.