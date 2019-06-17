Trail Trek family biking event scheduled for Sunday

The Great Plains Trail Network is sponsoring the Trail Trek family bicycle ride this Sunday at Lincoln’s trails. Each rider will receive a t-shirt, on-trail snacks, lunch and the first 1,000 registrants will receive a water bottle. All proceeds benefit trail building and maintenance in and around Lincoln.

Trail Trek is an annual community fundraising event that encourages families to explore Lincoln’s 150-mile trail system. The event is now in its 17th year, and has contributed nearly $200,000 to building trails in and around Lincoln.

Registered cyclists may pick up ride packs and register for drawings at the Jane Snyder Trails Center at 21st & Q Streets on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Riders may also register the morning of the event on Sunday at Haymarket Park from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Trail Trek tours include the following tours:

Antelope Park Route- 10 Miles- Start time at 9:30 a.m.

East Lincoln MoPac/Murdock Trail Route- 20 miles -Start time at 9 a.m

Pioneers Park/Roca Berry Farm Route – 37 Miles – Start time at 7 a.m.

Helmets are required for all riders. This is a non-competitive event which focuses on families and welcomes all biking skill levels. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

For additional information, check their web site at https://www.gptn.org/, or contact Dena Noe at 402-500-0850 or infogptn@gmail.com.