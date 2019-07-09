Trail returns to court, may testify Tuesday afternoon

For the first time since slashing his throat in court on June 24, Aubrey Trail returned to the Saline County Courthouse on Tuesday. Trail’s attorneys said he may take the stand Tuesday afternoon.

Above is a coded letter reportedly sent between Bailey Boswell and Aubrey Trail while in Saline County Jail. The prosecution claims the two sent multiple letters in an attempt to communicate and talk about their defense. (Photo: 1011 NOW)

Trail arrived in handcuffs for Day 15 of the Sydney Loofe murder trial.

He, along with co-defendant Bailey Boswell, are facing first-degree murder charges in connection to the killing of 24-year-old Loofe in November 2018.

Trail had visible injuries to his neck, and Judge Vicky Johnson told him he would be removed from the court if he had another outburst.

As he sat in court, the prosecution called their final witnesses to the stand before resting their case.

FBI Special Agent Mike Maseth went over letters found in the Saline County Jail believed to be sent between Trail and Boswell.

“Baby life will be hard for you for a while, but you are strong and you will make it through this. I do not want you to worry about me. I will be okay no matter what happens,” one of the letters read.

In that letter, as well as several others, Trail allegedly writes to Boswell, telling her what he’s told investigators about the disappearance of Loofe, giving her the story she should also tell.

The letters show they talk about Trail maintaining Boswell’s innocence, even saying she should testify against him if needed.

In the letters, Trail reportedly says they need Boswell to seem like a victim of his manipulation.

Once the prosecution rests, the defense will call two employees of a hotel in Falls City where they say Loofe was reportedly seen a few months before her death.

After that, Trail will have the chance to take the stand.