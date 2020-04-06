Trails temporarily closed or rerouted near Wilderness Park

Lincoln Parks and Recreation is reminding the public of temporary trail closures and detours in the Wilderness Park and Jamaica North Trail areas due to multiple projects:

Sanitary sewer and water and stream stability project:

Wilderness Park trails on the east and west sides of Salt Creek at Old Cheney Road are rerouted via signs and the Jamaica North Trail. Periodic closures of the Jamaica North Trail will also be necessary. This project will continue into winter.

Timber bridge replacement in Wilderness Park:

The horse and bike trails leading to the timber and cable bridge just south of Yankee Hill Road and east of Hwy. 77 are now closed. Signs will be posted at Old Cheney Road and the 14th Street trailhead. There are no reroutes. This project is scheduled to be completed this summer.

Low water crossing reconstruction near 14th Street trailhead:

The trail is open, but signs will detour users south of the parking lot and along Rokeby Road to reach the west side of the park. This project is scheduled to be completed by the end of April.

Construction of the Rock Island to Jamaica North Connector Bridge near Densmore Park:

Periodic closures of the Jamaica North Trail will continue through fall. Obey closure barricades when they are in place. The Rock Island Trail will remain open until the final stages of the project. Signs indicating alternative routes will be posted.

Bridge replacement of Wilderness South Bridge:

The Jamaica North Trail is now closed from about Rokeby Road to the project location about one-half mile north of Saltillo Road. Wilderness Park trails in the immediate area are closed, but the trails north and south of the project remain open. This project is scheduled to be completed this summer.

South Beltway construction and utility relocation:

The Jamaica North Trail will remain open during construction, but temporary and periodic closures will be required in the area one-half south of Saltillo Road. Obey closure barricades when they are in place. This is a multi-year project.