Transient arrested for stealing, tresspassing

The Lincoln County Sheriff's office solved a series of crimes after they arrested a transient, James Wagner, 30, Thursday. Officials say he burglarized a workshop, stole a pickup, and high centered it on railroad tracks.

Lincoln County Sheriff Chief Deputy Roland Kramer also say it's the same man who's accused of stabbing a dog several times near McCook.

Deputies believe Wagner burglarized a workshop on North Front Road, last week, on March 18th. Law enforcement says he took a meat and cheese tray from a refrigerator inside the shop. Officials say security cameras captured images of Wagner at the shop.

Thursday afternoon Union Pacific Railroad staff reported a stolen pickup from inside Bailey Yards which was found high centered on the tracks. Workers said he ran away from the scene.

After a search, police and deputies were tipped to Wagners' location near a pond on North Homestead Road, hiding in some tall reeds.

Wagner is facing Burglary, Felony Theft, Felony Criminal Mischief, Misdemeanor Theft and Trespassing charges.