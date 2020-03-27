Transient arrested for stealing, tresspassing

Updated: Fri 5:38 PM, Mar 27, 2020

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lincoln County Sheriff's office solved a series of crimes after they arrested a transient, James Wagner, 30, Thursday. Officials say he burglarized a workshop, stole a pickup, and high centered it on railroad tracks.

Lincoln County Sheriff Chief Deputy Roland Kramer also say it's the same man who's accused of stabbing a dog several times near McCook.

Deputies believe Wagner burglarized a workshop on North Front Road, last week, on March 18th. Law enforcement says he took a meat and cheese tray from a refrigerator inside the shop. Officials say security cameras captured images of Wagner at the shop.

Thursday afternoon Union Pacific Railroad staff reported a stolen pickup from inside Bailey Yards which was found high centered on the tracks. Workers said he ran away from the scene.

After a search, police and deputies were tipped to Wagners' location near a pond on North Homestead Road, hiding in some tall reeds.

Wagner is facing Burglary, Felony Theft, Felony Criminal Mischief, Misdemeanor Theft and Trespassing charges.

Read the original version of this article at www.knopnews2.com.

 