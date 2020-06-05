Tree damage being one of the biggest outcomes of Thursday night's storms in Lincoln

For the second night in a row, severe weather hits Lincoln overnight, leaving thousands without power as branches were downed and trees uprooted.

Tree damage seems to be the biggest outcome from last night's storms.

Viewers shared pictures of trees hitting cars, creating roadblocks around the Capital City. Multiple 10/11 viewers captured an extremely large tree that fell in the heart of downtown near 14th and O.

Some even submitted images showing trees causing major roof damage to homes.

At the height of last night's severe weather, LES reports around 9,500 people were without power. That number continues to go down throughout the morning.