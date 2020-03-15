Tri-Cities Schools close to slow COVID-19 spread



Public schools in Grand Island, Hastings, and Kearney announced extended spring breaks Sunday afternoon, in an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19.





Grand Island Public Schools announced they would not have school and cancel all student activities "until further notice".





Kearney Public Schools announced a closure beginning Monday through March 29th





Hastings Public Schools said they would be closed through at least March 20th.





Grand Island Northwest to close from March 16th through 20th.





The districts join several others around the State that have closed in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Nebraska.

