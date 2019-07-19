Tri-City Storm makes big donation for Kearney flood relief

Mike Lucas, General Manager of the Viaero Center and Vice President of Business Operations for the Tri-City Storm Hockey, presented a $30,000 check Friday from majority owner David Vennetti for the Disaster Relief Fund at the Kearney Area Community Foundation.

“We feel so badly for all those with loss due to the recent flooding in our area,” Lucas said. “We wanted to be a good neighbor and help those that are hurting in our community. Dave is a very gracious and generous man and I am proud to work for a business that takes care of others.”

Judi Sickler, President and CEO, of the Kearney Area Community Foundation accepted the check along with Angie Vlasin, Accounting Manager and Laura Jeppesen, Administrative Assistant.

“We will put this to good use with the help of other nonprofits in our community to make the biggest impact and touching the most people possible in the Kearney area that were affected by the flood,” Sickler said.

100% of funds raised for the Disaster Relief Fund at the Kearney Area Community Foundation will stay in Buffalo County to help people who have experienced loss from the recent disaster event.