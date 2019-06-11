Trial for former LPD officer accused of sexual assault underway

The trial for a former Lincoln police officer charged with first-degree sexual assault is underway at the Lancaster County courthouse.

Jury selection and opening statements took place on Monday for the trial of Gregory Cody, a 27-year veteran of the Lincoln Police Department, and the trial continued Tuesday.

Cody, 56, was arrested on November 8, 2017, after he reportedly sexually assaulted a woman he met while on the job.

Cody's arrest followed an investigation stemming from a report made by the victim to a health care professional at Bryan West Hospital.

Court records show Cody released the victim from custody and did not take her into Emergency Protective Custody (EPC) following a situation in July of 2016. Cody used this encounter to "assert his will over her" in the future, according to records.

"She stated that Officer Cody told her that she was "pretty" and that she would "owe him" for not taking her into Emergency Protective Custody during the 2016 incident previously described," the affidavit states.

On Tuesday, the victim, who 1011 is choosing not to name, took the stand.

The woman said in court Tuesday morning that the relationship started out normally but she says after a few months it turned sexual.

She testified that the sexual interactions began as joking but became aggressive.

She says most of the forced sexual encounters took place in both his LPD cruiser and personal vehicle.

She also testified that she can recall at least two instances where Cody forced her to have unconsensual sex in her apartment.

She spoke Tuesday in detail about one incident that happened a few before she reported the encounters to the Nebraska State Patrol.

She says in June of 2017 she and Cody arranged to meet in the parking lot of the Lincoln Children's Zoo.

She says Cody approached her car and asked for a hug. She says she doesn't remember how it happened but that shortly after he had her in a choke hold from behind and had put his hand down her pants, and that she was pinned up against her car.

She says she resisted these advances and eventually got out of the hold and left shortly afterwards.

The woman is expected to continue Wednesday morning when the trial resumes.

Cody's defense plans to argue in court that the relationship between the victim and Cody was consensual.