Trial for Lincoln daycare worker facing child pornography charges continued

A May jury trial for a former Lincoln daycare employee facing multiple federal charges in connection to a child pornography investigation has been delayed.

A 7-day jury trial was set to begin on May 11 for Titus Miller, 26, in Federal Court.

However, on Monday, that trial was continued due to the “defense counsel being new to the case” and wanting more time to review.

A status hearing is set for June 30 for Miller, but a new trial date has not been set.

In November, Miller pled not guilty to five charges of sexual exploitation, one count of production of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography. He was indicted by a grand jury on the charges in mid-November.

Miller, who was arrested in October, is a former employee of Playful Painters daycare in Lincoln.

In addition, Miller is facing four felony charges of child sexual assault in Lancaster County Court.

Prosecutors in the state case said they will wait until the federal case is done to move forward.