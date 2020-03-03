Trial for Loofe murder suspect delayed

A trial for Bailey Boswell scheduled for March 16 in Lexington has been delayed.

Boswell is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and improper disposal of human remains.

Boswell is accused of killing 24-year-old Sydney Loofe in November 2017.

The trial has been delayed until “further order of the court” due to the “court having a family medical emergency."

Boswell's trial was slated to begin March 16 in Lexington after a Saline County judge granted a change of venue.

According to court documents, Saline County District Court Judge Vicky Johnson said the pervasive publicity makes it impossible for Boswell to receive a fair trial in Saline County, or even southeast Nebraska.

Boswell faces the death penalty if convicted.

Her co-defendant Aubrey Trail was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in July.