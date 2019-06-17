Trial scheduled to begin for suspected murderer Aubrey Trail

The trial for a man accused in the death of a Lincoln woman is expected to begin Monday.

Aubrey Trail is facing several charges in the killing of Sydney Loofe in 2017.

He is scheduled to be in Saline County District Court at 8 a.m.

A change in plea hearing will happen first on the charge of improper disposal of human remains. Trail previously pleaded not guilty to the charge but court documents show he plans to change his plea. The hearing was scheduled for last week, but Trail was unable to attend due to medical reasons.

Jury selection for the trial will begin after the change of plea hearing.

The Saline County District Court has the trial scheduled for four weeks, but there's no word yet on how long it will actually last.

