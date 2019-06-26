Trooper Jerry Smith escorted by fellow troopers to funeral

Trooper Jerry Smith will be escorted by his fellow troopers, family and campmates to his funeral service Thursday afternoon at Western Nebraska Community College.

The procession will depart from the Dugan-Kramer Funeral Home, head south on Avenue B, then east on 27th Street and continue until reaching the gymnasium at WNCC.

The procession will include Trooper Smith’s family, Nebraska State Troopers who worked with Trooper Smith in Troop E, and Troopers from across Nebraska who graduated with Trooper Smith in NSP’s 56th Basic Recruit Camp in 2015.

Upon arrival at WNCC, NSP Command Staff, Troopers, and representatives from law enforcement agencies around Nebraska and the entire country will salute Trooper Smith as he arrives for the service.

The public is invited to attend the funeral beginning at 1:00pm.

The Nebraska State Patrol is sharing photos on Twitter of family and friends preparations for the funeral.

