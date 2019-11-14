Trooper makes pot bust near Giltner

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested one man and seized 121 pounds of marijuana following a Wednesday traffic stop on Interstate 80 near the Giltner exit.

At approximately 12:40 p.m. CT, a trooper observed an eastbound Toyota Camry speeding near Giltner on Interstate 80 at mile marker 327. During the traffic stop, an NSP K9 detected the presence of a controlled substance in the vehicle. Troopers searched the vehicle and found 121 pounds of marijuana concealed in trash bags, duffel bags, and a suitcase.

The driver, Fran Ferreiras, 28, of Cliffside Park, New Jersey, was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to distribute, and no drug tax stamp. Ferreiras was lodged in Hamilton County Jail.

