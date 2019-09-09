Troopers find 155 LBs of Marijuana, THC vape cartridges in I-80 stop

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a California man and seized 155 pounds of marijuana and hundreds of THC vape cartridges during a traffic stop near Lexington.

At approximately 5:10 p.m. Friday, September 6, a trooper observed an Infinity QX60 traveling eastbound at 98 miles per hour on Interstate 80 near Lexington at mile marker 237. The trooper performed a traffic stop and became suspicious of criminal activity.

A search of the vehicle revealed 155 pounds of marijuana and 439 THC vape cartridges. The combination carries an estimated street value of more than $500,000.

The driver, Michael Banks, 27, of San Bernardino, California, was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp.

Banks was lodged in Dawson County Jail.