Troopers Locate Five pounds of Cocaine in I-80 Traffic Stop

Nebraska State Troopers seized approximately five pounds of cocaine and arrested a New York woman following a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Lexington.

At approximately 1:10 p.m. Monday, a trooper observed an eastbound Buick Enclave speeding at mile marker 243 in Dawson County. During the traffic stop, the trooper detected clandestine activity.

During a search of the vehicle, troopers located approximately five pounds of cocaine hidden inside a backpack, which was stored inside a suitcase in the cargo area of the vehicle.

The driver, Amanda Stuart, 40, of Buffalo, New York, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp. Stuart was lodged in Dawson County Jail.