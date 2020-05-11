Troopers, Ogallala PD arrest man after Keith County pursuit

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a South Dakota man on several charges following a pursuit in western Nebraska.

At approximately 2:15 p.m. MDT Sunday, a trooper observed a BMW speeding near mile marker 132 on Interstate 80. The trooper performed a traffic stop, but during the process of the traffic stop the driver provided a fake name. As the trooper was attempting to verify the driver’s identity, the driver accelerated and fled the traffic stop at a high rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit, but lost sight of the vehicle as it fled in the area south of Ogallala.

A short time later, an officer with the Ogallala Police Department located the vehicle and initiated a pursuit, which traveled on county roads and eventually returned to I-80 traveling eastbound. As the pursuit reached I-80, NSP took over as primary in the pursuit. During the pursuit, the BMW reached speeds of up to 120 miles per hour, both on I-80 and on county roads.

At approximately 3:45 p.m. MDT, the driver voluntarily came to a stop near mile marker 131. The driver, Misiker Ashame, 20, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was quickly taken into custody without further incident. Ashame was lodged in Keith County Jail for operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, no operator’s license, willful reckless driving, criminal impersonation, and possession of marijuana – less than one ounce.