Troopers recovered two stolen vehicles in separate incidents Saturday

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol recovered multiple stolen vehicles and arrested two people during separate incidents Saturday.

At approximately 7:15 a.m. Saturday, a trooper observed a Mazda 3 run a red light at 114th and Dodge in Omaha. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled. NSP dispatchers determined that the vehicle was displaying fictitious license plates. The trooper initiated a pursuit as the vehicle traveled southbound on 114th street.

The vehicle weaved throughout the area until it started traveling eastbound on L Street. The vehicle turned into a parking lot near 34th and L streets. The driver attempted to go over a curb and became stuck in a grassy area. The driver and passenger were then taken into custody.

The entire pursuit lasted approximately 13 minutes. Troopers found methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. It was also discovered that the vehicle had been reported stolen.

The driver, Tabitha Viktora, 33, of Omaha, was arrested for felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, driving a stolen vehicle, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Viktora was lodged in Douglas County Jail.

Later in the day, at approximately 2:00 p.m., NSP was notified that a Chevrolet Silverado had been stolen. The vehicle was reportedly traveling on Highway 77 in the Walthill area in Thurston County. About 30 minutes later, a trooper located the female who had been driving the pickup as she was walking away from the area. The trooper located a firearm in the subject’s waistband.

The female, an 18-year-old juvenile from South Dakota, was arrested for driving a stolen vehicle, theft, carrying a concealed weapon, and no operator’s license. She was lodged in Thurston County Jail.