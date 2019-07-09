Troopers arrest 16 impaired drivers during Fourth of July weekend

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol removed 16 impaired drivers from the road during the Fourth of July weekend, running July 3-7.

This enforcement was made possible thanks in part to a grant for $16,930 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office. The grant enforcement ran from July 3-5, but troopers remained vigilant on the roads throughout the busy travel weekend.

“Troopers across the state not only patrolled Nebraska’s roads this weekend, but also assisted with local Independence Day celebrations in a variety of ways,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “As we continue to move through the summer, we encourage all motorists to follow traffic safety laws, avoid distracted or impaired driving, and always wear your seat belt.”

In addition to the 16 drivers arrested for DUI, troopers issued citations for speeding (487), open container (14), minor in possession (8), driving under suspension (37), no proof of insurance (20), no seat belt (23), and improper child restraint (16).

Troopers also performed 213 motorist assists from July 3-7.