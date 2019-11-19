Troopers arrest man wanted for attempted assault on officer

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have apprehended a person wanted in connection with an officer-involved shooting incident earlier this month in California.

NSP received information regarding the whereabouts of Robert Hanson late Monday afternoon. At approximately 6:15 p.m. Monday, troopers were able to locate the vehicle in which Hanson was traveling eastbound on Highway 2 near Nebraska City. Troopers then performed a traffic stop just before the vehicle reached the Iowa border.

Hanson was taken into custody without incident. Troopers found methamphetamine on Hanson’s person, as well as a knife and sword in the vehicle.

Hanson was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a prohibited weapon, and a warrant from Fairfield, California. Hanson was lodged in Otoe County Jail.

The driver of the vehicle was found not to be involved and was released.