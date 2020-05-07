Troopers arrest two men following pursuit near York

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) arrested two people on numerous charges following a pursuit overnight that began near Aurora and ended near Waco.

At approximately 1:25 a.m. today, a trooper observed an eastbound Lincoln MKZ speeding on Interstate 80 near Aurora at mile marker 331.

The trooper initiated a traffic stop, for which the Lincoln came to a stop on the shoulder. As the trooper approached the vehicle, the vehicle fled and accelerated to a high rate of speed.

The trooper initiated a pursuit.

The vehicle reached speeds in excess of 125 miles per hour as it continued eastbound on I-80. As the vehicle approached York, another trooper was able to successfully deploy spike strips to slow the vehicle. With lower speeds, the vehicle continued driving eastbound.

As the suspect vehicle approached the Waco interchange, it struck several construction cones, a guard rail, and then the rear of a semi before it came to a stop. The two occupants were immediately taken into custody. A search of the vehicle revealed approximately 22 pounds of marijuana and more than $4,000 in cash.

The driver, Demitrius Perkins, 27, of Lincoln, was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, no drug tax stamp, possession of money during a drug violation, and numerous traffic violations. The passenger, Dontay Perkins, 28, of Lincoln, was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, no drug tax stamp, and possession of money during a drug violation. Both men were lodged in Hamilton County Jail.