Troopers find 189 LBs of marijuana, handgun in traffic stops

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people and seized nearly 190 pounds of marijuana during traffic stops on Wednesday and Thursday on Interstate 80 and Interstate 76.

Wednesday evening at approximately 8:30 p.m. CT, a trooper observed an eastbound Chevrolet Tahoe following another vehicle too closely on Interstate 80 at mile marker 297 near Wood River. During the traffic stop, an NSP K9 detected the presence of a controlled substance in the vehicle.

Troopers searched the vehicle and discovered 169 pounds of marijuana. The driver, Khamla Bongxay, 31, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp. He was lodged in Hall County Jail.

Thursday morning at approximately 10:45 a.m.MT, a trooper observed an eastbound Infinity Q50 speeding at mile marker 2 on Interstate 76. During the traffic stop, the trooper detected criminal activity and performed a search of the vehicle.

During the search, troopers found 20 pounds of marijuana, THC edibles, and a handgun. The driver, Jimmy Fabian, 26, of Madison, Wisconsin, was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm during a felony drug offense, and no drug tax stamp. He was lodged in Cheyenne County Jail.