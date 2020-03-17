Troopers patrolling for impaired drivers on St. Patrick’s Day

A large and growing number of restaurants and bars have announced modified operations or closures to comply with public health guidance to limit the spread of COVID-19. As those efforts continue, the Nebraska State Patrol urges those who are celebrating St. Patrick’s Day to do so responsibly.

“We’ve already seen how well our communities throughout our state are responding to this unprecedented situation,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Our hope is always that people celebrate responsibly, but that message has a different meaning today. If you’re celebrating St. Patrick’s Day, please do so responsibly by adhering to CDC recommendations for gatherings and by designating a sober driver.”

Troopers are constantly patrolling for impaired drivers throughout Nebraska. Those efforts will continue tonight as St. Patrick’s Day traditionally has among the highest incidence of drunk driving nationwide.

NSP’s St. Patrick’s Day impaired driving enforcement is made possible thanks in part to a grant for $7,552 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.

The Nebraska State Patrol urges all Nebraskans to comply with guidance from Governor Ricketts, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to limit gatherings to ten people or fewer.