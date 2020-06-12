Troopers pull juvenile from train tracks following pursuit

Nebraska State Troopers saved an 18-year-old from being hit by a train late Thursday evening following a pursuit earlier in the evening.

At approximately 8:00 p.m. Thursday, a trooper observed a Kia Forte traveling at 113 miles per hour on Interstate 80 in Lincoln, near mile marker 408. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled. The trooper initiated a pursuit, but discontinued the pursuit out of caution for the public as the vehicle entered local roads in Lincoln at a high rate of speed. During the pursuit, NSP was able to identify the driver of the vehicle.

Later in the evening, another trooper located the same vehicle in Omaha, near 53rd and Pratt Street. As the trooper attempted to contact the driver, the vehicle drove off, running over the trooper’s foot. Troopers were able to track the vehicle with assistance from the Omaha Police Department helicopter as it drove west out of Omaha on I-80.

The Kia then left I-80 at exit 432 and began traveling west on Highway 6. Near the intersection of Highway 6 and Highway 63, west of Ashland, troopers were able to successfully deploy stop sticks to bring the vehicle to a stop. When the vehicle came to a stop, the driver fled on foot.

The driver ran to nearby railroad tracks and laid down as a train was approaching. Troopers then ran onto the tracks and pulled the subject away as the train was trying to stop. Neither the juvenile nor any troopers were injured in the incident.

The driver, an 18-year-old male from Omaha, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, no operator’s license, and traffic violations. He was lodged in Lancaster County Jail.