Troopers too smart for California drug dealer

A California man didn't outsmart Nebraska State Patrol Troopers. He is now in the Lincoln County Jail after troopers found marijuana concealed in a box filled with spray foam. Troopers also found cocaine hidden in a spare tire.

44-year-old Arnold Rodriguez was arrested on Sunday. He was stopped near Brady on the Interstate for speeding. During the traffic stop, the trooper spotted indicators of criminal activity.

Rodriguez faces charges from possession to distribution. Rodriguez, of Modesto, California, was arrested for possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana - more than one pound, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and no drug tax stamp. Rodriguez was lodged in Lincoln County Jail.

