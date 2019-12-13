Troopers work to keep holidays safe through DUI enforcement

For the final few weeks of 2019, the Nebraska State Patrol will join law enforcement agencies across the country in a campaign focused on impaired driving enforcement.

The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” effort will run from Friday, December 13 through Wednesday, January 1. Throughout the campaign, troopers and dispatchers will be working overtime to remove alcohol or drug-impaired drivers from the road.

“The holiday season is often filled with gatherings and celebrations,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “If those gatherings include alcohol, it is imperative for people to be responsible. If you’re planning to drink, plan ahead to have a sober driver take you home.”

During a similar enforcement in December 2018, troopers arrested 64 motorists for impaired driving. Throughout 2018 in Nebraska, nearly one-third of all fatality crashes involved alcohol.

The “Drive Sober of Get Pulled Over” campaign is made possible thanks in part to a grant for $28,000 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.