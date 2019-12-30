Truck drivers stranded for hours during interstate closure

Hundreds of truck drivers traveling through Nebraska were stranded on I-80 due to the interstate closure Monday.

Hundreds of truck drivers stranded in Lexington on Monday. (Source: KOLN/Bayley Bischof)

Many of those truck drivers were camped out all day in Lexington. Drivers parked anywhere the could - truck stops, grocery store and motel parking lots and the fairgrounds. Everywhere you went in Lexington there were semi trucks.

Drivers described snow, ice and wind that made it impossible to travel safely.

"I've never seen conditions like these before," said trucker Tim Hunsaker.

"We got a job to do but at the end of the day safety is still number one, including the safety of other people," said trucker Coy Dicton.

So they packed into towns, finding parking spots anywhere they could get them.

"It's cheaper to park a truck in a lot that in a ditch!" Trucker Ted Tauber joked.

But this creates a whole new traffic problem. Once the Interstate re-opened Monday afternoon, it took awhile to get all the trucks back on I-80.

The resounding message, even though the interstate is back open, between the ice and the traffic, Nebraska drivers aren't in the clear just yet.

Law enforcement asks the you to stay home if you can. If you have to be out, drive carefully and expect delays.