Truck stolen in Lincoln tracked to truck stop in Aurora

Police arrested two people after a vehicle stolen in Lincoln was recovered in Aurora.

LPD said on January 2, a 2018 Ford F350 valued at $35,000 was stolen from a worksite in Lincoln.

The truck was equipped with a GPS monitoring system, and it was tracked to a truck stop in Aurora.

Authorities were called to the area and waited until two people exited the truck stop and got into the vehicle.

A traffic stop was then initiated and Andy Casperson, 41, and Meryria Wiedeman, 35, were taken into custody for felony possession of stolen property, and misdemeanor warrants out of South Dakota.

