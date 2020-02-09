Trump budget to face skepticism, be overwhelmed by politics

In this Feb. 6, 2020 photo, dusk settles over the White House in Washington. Confronted with trillion-dollar-plus deficits, President Donald Trump is offering a budget plan on Monday that’s offering a rehash of previously rejected spending cuts, while keeping a promise to leave Social Security and Medicare benefits untouched. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
 
Updated: Sun 5:45 PM, Feb 09, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is preparing a budget plan that rehashes previously rejected spending cuts while leaving Social Security and Medicare benefits untouched.

Trump’s fiscal 2021 budget plan, expected to be released Monday, comes amid trillion-dollar-plus deficits for as far as the eye can see.

It isn’t likely to generate a serious Washington dialogue about what to do, if anything this election year, about entrenched fiscal problems that have deficits surging despite a healthy economy.

It’s being released on the eve of the New Hampshire primary, a move that minimizes attention.

