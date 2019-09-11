Trump offers 'total' endorsement of Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse

President Donald Trump has offered a full-throated endorsement of Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse despite Sasse's previous criticism of the president.

Trump announced his support Tuesday night on Twitter, saying Sasse has "done a wonderful job representing the people of Nebraska." Trump praised Sasse as a supporter of veterans, the military and the Second Amendment. He says Sasse "has my complete and total endorsement."

Sasse is seeking re-election but faces a primary challenge from a Lincoln-based Republican activist.

Sasse was an early and outspoken critic of Trump before he won the presidency and has continued to blast the president's trade policies, although lately he hasn't been as vocal.

A Sasse spokesman says Sasse and Trump don't always agree, but the senator is grateful for the endorsement.

