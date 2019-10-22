Turn in old cell phones for cash at Walmart

Old cell phones can earn you cash at ECO ATM's located inside Walmart stores.

No matter the make, model or condition you can now drop off old cell phones, ipads and cell phones.

The kiosk mascot is friendly, knowledgeable and he helps with giving you cash for old electronics.

"I'm excited, I have a lot of old phones that I can get some cash for, said Walmart customer Suzy Vorhees.

Cash is dispensed in minutes and the better condition the phone is in, the more money you'll get

I've probably gone through seven phones within the last few months, it's hard to keep a good phones especially with a daughter, she likes to drop it a lot," said Jordyn Fayle, Mom.

To make the process go faster make sure your phone is charged, the information has been backed up and the memory card removed.

Eco lets you know that you can tap him anytime for help and he can be found on the left side of the screen.

"That's amazing, I didn't know they were going to do something like this, the world surprises me everyday, adds Voorhees.

Fayle adds that she likes the security feature. "no one can just steal my phone, come here and turn it in to get money."

You have to have a state issued id and the entire process is recorded. The kiosks are located in the doorways at Walmart where you pick up a shopping cart. You can cancel the process at any time if you change your mind.

The company says being environmentally responsible is a top priority. In just three years from now we will be recycling nearly 200 million phones, tablets and other devices.