Turning cold, snowy for Easter Sunday

The forecast for Easter weekend doesn't look all that great as the Easter bunny may need its winter coat as cold, wind, and snow are all set to potentially impact the state this weekend.

An area of low pressure developing and moving off the Rockies as an upper level trough & cold front pushes through the plains will combine to lead to a messy forecast Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday, temperatures are forecast to remain warm enough that showers with isolated thunderstorms will be the primary concern with highs in the 50s, 60s, and 70s across the state. Unfortunately, into Sunday, things will take a more wintry turn.

Temperatures for Sunday will likely be warmest around midnight Saturday night with falling temperatures into Sunday afternoon where temperatures will likely be in the 20s and 30s.

Combine those temperatures with north winds increasing to 15 to 30 MPH with gusts up to 45 MPH and wind chills will likely sit in the single digits, teens, and 20s by Sunday afternoon.

With the temperatures falling through the day on Sunday, areas of showers & thunderstorms will transition over to snow from west to east across the state with some areas of freezing rain possibly mixed in at times as temperatures quickly drop below freezing.

How much snow is still the question on the table and it remains unanswered at this point as models still have a wide range of possibilities for Sunday into early on Monday with some showing just several inches of snow, while others indicate heavier snow remains possible.

Regardless of how much snow will fall, travel conditions will deteriorate through the day on Sunday with slick and snow covered roads possible as well as reduced visibility from areas of drifting and blowing snow due to the strong winds. The forecast still has time to change, so as always, make sure you stay tuned to the very latest forecast and make sure to download the 10/11 NOW Weather App to keep you updated!

