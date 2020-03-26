Turning wet and windy this weekend

A wet and windy stretch of weather is expected as we head into Friday and the beginning part of the weekend before the weather quiets down on Sunday to finish the weekend.

An upper level trough is forecast to swing through the central plains Friday into Saturday and as it does, an area of low pressure is expected to develop, strengthen, and then push out of eastern Colorado and through the state bringing in rain, some snow, and quite a bit of wind through the day on Saturday.

Thankfully, this system looks like it should remain warm enough that mainly rain is expected, but some snow is forecast to impact parts of southwestern and western Nebraska Friday night into Saturday morning when overnight lows are expected to fall into the upper 20s and low 30s. It should be a brief window of opportunity for snow before temperatures warm back up above freezing on Saturday. Total snow amounts could manage to reach 2" to 4" across the Panhandle and into the Sandhills with lesser amounts further to the east.

It will be a rather wet system with a good amount of moisture being pulled into our area. Liquid precipitation amounts Friday into Saturday are expected to top out between 1.00" to 1.50" with the highest potential generally along a line from southwestern Nebraska through northeastern Nebraska. Lesser amounts are expected as you drift further away from that axis. For Lincoln, anywhere between 0.25" to 0.75" is forecast through the day on Saturday.

Some isolated thunderstorms will also be possible Friday night into Saturday morning with an outside chance for a strong to severe storm. The best opportunity for severe weather will likely lie across extreme southeastern Nebraska into parts of Kansas, Missouri, and Iowa.

Outside of rain and snow chances, as the system wraps up and moves through the state, quite a bit of wind is expected with widespread gusts between 40 and 50 MPH possible Friday night into the day on Saturday from the north and northwest.

The system should push out of the area Saturday night with decreasing winds, precip chances coming to an end, and skies clearing out from west to east.

Sunday should offer a nicer day to finish the weekend with statewide highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s with mainly sunny skies.

As always, make sure to stay tuned for the latest forecast for updates.