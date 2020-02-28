Authorities confirm bodies found to be Maci Baily and Beau Gealy

Scotts Bluff County Sheriff, Mark Overman has confirmed that two bodies found at a storage unit in Scottsbluff are those of missing Maci Baily and Beau Gealy, both of Scottsbluff. Authorities have not said how the two died. More information will be available once the autopsies are complete.

Jerry's Self Storage unit in Scottsbluff where the bodies of Maci Baily and Beau Gealy were found.

**********

Friday morning two bodies were found in Jerry's Self Storage.

Scotts Bluff County Sheriff, Mark Overman said no foul play is suspected at this time.

The storage unit is owned by Beau's father, who found the two bodies.

An autopsy will be preformed and more information will be released as details become available.