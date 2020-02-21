Two Grand Island families lose home to Friday fire

Two families including three adults and eight children lost their Grand Island home to a fire Friday.

Grand Island firefighters were on the scene of a house fire Friday morning. (SOURCE: Grand Island Police Department)

Grand Island Fire Department Battalion Chief Ed Carlin told Local4 the call came in shortly after 10:00 Friday morning at a trailer home at 518 East Capital Ave. Carlin said the home and it's contents were a total loss. He also said that everyone got out safely. Neither the family members nor firefighters were injured.

The cause was still under investigation.

The Red Cross said one family consisting of two adults and five children and another family consisting of one adult and three children were living in the home at the time. The Red Cross was helping the families meet their immediate needs.