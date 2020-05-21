Two Grand Island men arrested in sex trafficking bust

Between Tuesday and Wednesday, the Grand Island Police Department, with the assistance of the Hall County Sheriff’s, Homeland Security Investigations, and Investigators with the Nebraska State Attorney General’s Office, arrested two suspects in a sex trafficking case.

Mahamoud Gurre, a 31-year-old Grand Island man, was arrested on a Hall County warrant for one count of sex trafficking. Hassan Aden, a 33-year-old Grand Island man, was arrested on a Hall County Warrant for two counts of sex trafficking.

The Grand Island Police Department believes that this case has crossed into other surrounding communities and across state lines. While some victims have been identified as a part of this investigation, police suspect that more victims exist.

Police hope that these arrests will empower other victims to come forward. Portions of this investigation are still ongoing, and police request that anyone with information on human and sex trafficking act in protection of these victims and contact the Grand Island Police Department at 308-385-5400 or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text HELP or INFO to Be Free (233733).