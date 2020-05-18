Two Huskers cited after second loud house party this month

Lincoln Police cited two Husker football players for maintaining a disorderly house on Saturday after being called to their home for the second time this month.

LPD said officers were called to the area of 14th and Fletcher on a report of a loud party in progress.

When officers arrived, they heard loud music from the home and found alcohol containers in the yard.

LPD also said the people at the home were in violation of the 10-person limit put forth by the Lancaster County Directed Health Measure.

Corbin Ruth and Riley Moses were cited by police for maintaining a disorderly home. LPD said officers were also called to the home on May 7 on a loud party, but the two were not given a citation.

Officers did not forward the complaint on to the Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Department, LPD told 10/11 NOW.

Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez said Monday she has issued one isolation order for violating DHM rules but did not give additional information.

According to the Nebraska football roster, Ruth is a junior running back from Malcolm, Nebraska, while Moses is a redshirt freshman from Fairmont.

