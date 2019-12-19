Two Lincoln pharmacies to give out Narcan for free

The Nebraska Pharmacist Association is partnered with DHHS and Region V Systems to provide free Narcan at Nebraska pharmacies.

Narcan is used to help stop opioid overdoses. According to the CDC, in 2017, 151 Nebraskans died from opioid overdoses.

This is a three month pilot program, with intentions of extending it out statewide.

Two pharmacies are in Lincoln; they are Kohll's and the Hyvee pharmacy on O Street.

Nebraska Pharmacist Association vice president Marcia Mueting said this program will help save several lives.

"We're really excited because this is one of the first programs where instead of just a single day event, our pharmacies are going to provide this on a short term basis for as long as the funding exists," Mueting said.

Mueting also said providing opioid users with Narcan will help stop several overdoses immediately.

DHHS said people still need to contact police if someone uses Narcan to stop an opioid overdose.

"This is a harm reduction strategy and we always want to have the best life saving procedures in place," DHHS Network and Prevention manager Lindsey Hanlon said.

Region Five Systems prevention director Sandy Morrissey said this will benefit all opioid users in Nebraska.

"It isn't just drug addicts that overdose, I mean this could be someone that's taking a prescription or maybe they're not even aware, whether there's mental health issues or physical issues, not even aware they're overdosing," Morrissey said.

If the program is considered successful after three months, the group will extend the program statewide. An Omaha location is expected to be on the list if it expands.