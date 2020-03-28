Two Rivers Health Dept confirms two new COVID-19 cases

Two Rivers Health Department has confirmed on Saturday two new cases of COVID-19 in their district. Both cases were travel related.

One is a woman in her 50s from Gosper County. The other is a woman in her 30s from Buffalo County. Both women are currently self isolating at home.

The Health Department is now working to find people who may have come in contact with the two new patients.

People who are concerned they may have COVID-19 should self-isolate and call ahead to their primary care provider to be screened over the phone.