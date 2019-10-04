Two workers injured at construction site on Beatrice SCC campus

Two construction workers have been injured on the site of a building project at the Beatrice Campus of Southeast Community College.

The two men were taken by separate Beatrice Fire and Rescue vehicles to Beatrice Community Hospital from the site of the new general purpose classroom building being constructed on the middle of the local campus.

Beatrice Fire and Rescue Chief Brian Daake said the injuries were serious, though not believed to be life-threatening.

One man was taken on stretcher from the scene and transported in an ambulance to the hospital. A second man was observed being helped by two paramedics from the scene with what appeared to be a leg injury.

Daake said the workers suffered broken bones and a possible head injury.

Both men were alert, at the scene, and talking with paramedics.

Hausmann Construction is the contractor building the new classroom structure on the Beatrice Campus. Details of what caused the accident were not immediately known. Walls on the classroom building were just starting to be put in place. The project has been hampered somewhat, by wet weather this summer and early fall.

At the scene today, Beatrice Police officers were investigating the accident and were observed speaking with construction company officials or those who witnessed the accident. Southeast Communications radio transmissions initially indicated that an object fell and that one person suffered a fractured ankle and the other man suffered a possible fractured leg and head injury.

An emergency dispatch indicated an object weighing about fifteen hundred pounds had fallen.

The identities of the injured men are not known, at this time.