Two additional deaths reported in Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has confirmed two additional deaths related to COVID-19 in the county. They are a man and a woman, both over 70 years of age, and both had multiple comorbidities.

DCHD on Saturday announced preliminary test results for 12 new positive cases of COVID-19. The cases include three men in their 20s and 30s, two men in their 60s, and a man in his 80s. Four women in their 30s and 40s, a woman in her 50s and a woman in her 60s.

Six of them had contact to a known case, one involved travel and another was the result of community spread. The other four cases remain under investigation.

The Health Department is emphasizing the importance of practicing social distancing in everything the public does. This includes outdoor activities like team sports and family gatherings.

Please know the COVID-19 symptoms, which include a fever, cough, sore throat, or difficulty breathing. If you have COVID-19 symptoms or develop symptoms, contact your health care provider and tell them how you are feeling and any possible history of exposure, then call ahead before you go to the doctor’s office or an emergency room.

DCHD’s information line is still open at (402) 444-3400 to anyone with general questions about COVID-19. The number is answered daily from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Nebraska DHHS has a COVID-19 information line open from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily at (402) 552-6645. Any calls outside those hours are handled by the United Way’s 2-1-1 Resource Hotline.