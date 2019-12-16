Two arrested after being found with stolen car with drugs

Two people were arrested on drug-related charges after pills and meth were found during a search of a stolen vehicle.

LPD said on Friday around 1 p.m., officers were called to the 4600 Block of Stockwell after receiving a report that a vehicle stolen from Great Place Properties may have been parked in the area.

Officers found Tiffany Jimenez, 20, and Benjamin Kawamura, 23, inside the car.

The officers observed a handgun in one of the driver's door pocket, leading to a search of the vehicle, police said.

Inside of the car, 10.6 grams of meth. 6.4 grams of marijuana and Alprazolam pills were found.

The 2005 Ford F-150 was also confirmed to be stolen.

Kawamura was arrested for felony theft by receiving and possession of a controlled substance. Jimenez was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

