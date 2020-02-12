Two arrested after being found with stolen vehicle

Lincoln Police arrested two people who were found in a stolen vehicle and were able to tie one of the suspects to a separate burglary.

LPD said on January 15, A&R Auto reported a 2006 Chevy Impala was stolen from their lot.

On Tuesday around 6 p.m., officers were sent to a home in the 4700 Block of S 45th Street on a call for service and they saw the stolen Impala in the driveway.

A female, Ashley LaPointe, 34, was inside the car, and Ian Ivey, 24, was working on the vehicle.

Both were arrested for theft by receiving stolen property.

While officers were processing the vehicles they found several stolen items that were reported stolen from a home near 25th and R Streets earlier in the day.

The victim reported power tools, watches, boots, and a phone were taken.

Ivey was arrested for the burglary, and LaPointe was also arrested for two outstanding warrants.