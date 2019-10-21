Two arrested after confrontation with authorities in northwest Omaha

Two people who were in a stolen vehicle are in custody after a confrontation with law enforcement Monday morning.

The incident happened around 7:45 a.m. near Blair High Road and 90th Street.

According to an Omaha Police tweet from the scene, eastbound Blair High was shut down at 92nd Street as a result of the crash.

At least one of the suspects ran and was captured moments after leaving the scene.

The suspects were traveling in a stolen truck when they crossed paths with authorities

We'll have more information as it becomes available.